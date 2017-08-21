Share story

By
The Associated Press

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued two men who reportedly were stabbed on board their fishing vessel off Florida’s Gulf coast.

In a news release, Coast Guard officials said they were notified Sunday night that two crew members of the commercial vessel Bill B were stabbed by a third member of the crew about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Pensacola.

Coast Guard crews hoisted the men to a helicopter and took them to Pensacola Baptist Hospital. Officials say one crew member was in stable condition, while the other was listed in critical condition.

A boat crew from the Coast Guard detained the third crew member and towed the boat to Perdido Pass, Alabama.

It was not immediately clear if the third crew member had been turned over to police.

