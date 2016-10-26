LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Army says two Fort Campbell soldiers are being held as “persons of interest” in another soldier’s disappearance nearly two months ago.

Fort Campbell didn’t identify these soldiers, and says law enforcement at the Army post straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee line are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Pfc. Shadow McClaine.

The Army says McClaine failed to report back for duty as an air traffic control tower operator after the Labor Day weekend.

McClaine’s mother, London Wegrzyn of Yuba City, California, said Wednesday she last heard from her 25-year-old daughter in an exchange of texts on Sept. 2. She says her daughter was dog sitting for a friend and gave no indication anything was wrong.

Wegrzyn says she’s praying detainees will tell authorities what they know.