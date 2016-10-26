LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Army says two Fort Campbell soldiers are being held as “persons of interest” in another soldier’s disappearance nearly two months ago.
Fort Campbell didn’t identify these soldiers, and says law enforcement at the Army post straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee line are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Pfc. Shadow McClaine.
The Army says McClaine failed to report back for duty as an air traffic control tower operator after the Labor Day weekend.
McClaine’s mother, London Wegrzyn of Yuba City, California, said Wednesday she last heard from her 25-year-old daughter in an exchange of texts on Sept. 2. She says her daughter was dog sitting for a friend and gave no indication anything was wrong.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
- Chris Hansen pledges to go with all-private funding for proposed Sodo arena
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Will he chew gum? Japan wary of Philippine leader's visit VIEW
Wegrzyn says she’s praying detainees will tell authorities what they know.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.