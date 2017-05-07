HUNTER, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports two small earthquakes in northern Oklahoma.

The agency recorded a magnitude 3.0 quake at 11:52 a.m. Sunday near Hunter and a 2.1 magnitude quake at 8:02 a.m. near Meno.

No injuries or damage are reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

The two towns are about 30 miles (50 kilometers) apart and about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north-northwest of Oklahoma City.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Oklahoma regulators have directed oil and natural gas producers to close some disposal wells and to reduce the volume of wastewater that is injected into other wells.