LAMONT, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports two small earthquakes have been recorded in north-central Oklahoma.

The USGS says a 3.6 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:36 a.m. Thursday about six miles west of Lamont and a 2.8 magnitude quake was recorded 56 minutes later in the same area, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported and the geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

State regulators have directed oil and natural gas producers to close some disposal wells or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.