BALTIMORE — Police in Maryland say two people have been sickened after opening a package that they received in the mail.
Frederick Police Lt. Clark Pennington says the people went to a hospital for treatment and brought the package with them, and now the hospital is considered a hazmat scene.
Pennington says when the people opened the package about noon Tuesday, they began to feel burning and had difficulty breathing.
Pennington says the two took the package to Frederick Memorial Hospital. Decontamination tents have been set up outside the emergency room.
Most Read Stories
- Here's how Seattle's May Day rallies and marches unfolded WATCH
- May Day: Here’s what we know about today’s events in Seattle VIEW
- Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry, table-pounding liberal, dies at 78 VIEW
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
- What’s with all the cars with over-tinted windows?
At a news conference at the hospital, spokeswoman Melissa Lambdin says no new patients are being admitted, and all inpatient care is continuing as normal.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.