WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Two juvenile big cats have been stolen from a private zoo in Virginia.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says two Siberian lynx were taken from their secured kennel at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Winchester.
The owner of the zoo reported that the animals were taken sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon.
The lynx are 10 months old and worth about $4,000 each.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- King County Sheriff Urquhart told investigators to ignore woman’s claim he raped her, documents say
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.