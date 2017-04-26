MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Two sharks have been tracked close to South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach.
The State reports (http://bit.ly/2ph9nxK) that shark-tracking organization OCEARCH says two of tagged sharks were in the area on Tuesday.
An 8-foot, (2-meter) 460-pound (209-kilogram) white Shark named Savannah pinged off the coast of Myrtle Beach. She had been tracking toward the area from Charleston.
A 12-foot, (3-meter) 1,326-pound (600-kilogram) white Shark named Hilton pinged near Georgetown and is currently just off the coast between Georgetown and McClellanville.
OCEARCH originally tagged both sharks near Hilton Head Island.
