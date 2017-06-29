SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two San Antonio police officers were critically wounded in a shootout with a suspect on a street just north of the city’s downtown section.
One of two suspects also was wounded in the 3:30 p.m. Thursday shootout. The other suspect was taken into custody.
Police Chief William McManus said the two officers were patrolling the neighborhood when they spotted two people with whom they wanted to speak. McManus says the officers were immediately fired upon when they stepped from their car. The officers returned fire, wounding one suspect.
McManus said the officers were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in “very critical condition.” One was wounded in the face and the other in the upper torso.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- Washington lawmakers reach tentative state budget deal, but no details made public
Police spokeswoman Romana Lopez later said the wounded suspect was in grave condition.