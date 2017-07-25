PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two people are under arrest after police rescued them from atop Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Bridge.
Police say the men climbed one of the bridge’s 382-foot (116 meters) towers to spray paint it with graffiti when they got stuck around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers using safety harnesses rescued them.
The bridge was closed to traffic for about 90 minutes.
No names have been released.
The bridge crosses the Delaware River and connects Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.