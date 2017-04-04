NEWARK, N.J. — Two reputed associates of the New Jersey crime family believed to be the model for HBO’s “The Sopranos” are headed to prison for their roles in a drug distribution ring.
Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Rosario Pali, of Linden, was sentenced Tuesday to more than six years in prison, while 39-year-old Nicholas DeGidio, of Union, got a year-and-a-half term. Both had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine.
Prosecutors say both men are associates of the DeCavalcante crime family. Prosecutors say the family engaged in numerous offenses, including murder, extortion and fraud.
DeGidio and Pali were among 10 reputed members of the crime family arrested in March 2015.
Most Read Stories
- #BerthaCam: Watch the giant boring machine at the end of Highway 99 tunnel
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Seattle mayor drops property-tax plan, now seeks county sales tax to fight homelessness
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.