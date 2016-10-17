PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors will seek a jail or prison sentence for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane in a perjury and obstruction case.

Kane faces sentencing next week after a jury convicted her of leaking grand jury material to a newspaper and then lying about it under oath.

The 50-year-old Kane has two school-age children and will push for probation or house arrest at the Oct. 24 hearing.

The first-term Democrat from the Scranton area stepped down after her August conviction on two felony and seven misdemeanor counts.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele argues in a memo Monday that Kane abused her power to settle a personal vendetta.

He says he will seek consecutive sentences on many of the counts. He says the maximum sentence is 12 to 24 years in prison.

___

This story has been corrected to remove an incorrect reference to Steele seeking a two-year minimum term.