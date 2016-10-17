PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors will seek a jail or prison sentence for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane in a perjury and obstruction case.
Kane faces sentencing next week after a jury convicted her of leaking grand jury material to a newspaper and then lying about it under oath.
The 50-year-old Kane has two school-age children and will push for probation or house arrest at the Oct. 24 hearing.
The first-term Democrat from the Scranton area stepped down after her August conviction on two felony and seven misdemeanor counts.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele argues in a memo Monday that Kane abused her power to settle a personal vendetta.
He says he will seek consecutive sentences on many of the counts. He says the maximum sentence is 12 to 24 years in prison.
This story has been corrected to remove an incorrect reference to Steele seeking a two-year minimum term.
