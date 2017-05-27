CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers are recovering from minor injuries after they were shot chasing a driver who ran from a traffic stop in South Carolina.
The city of Cayce said in a Facebook post that its officers tried to stop the driver in the city, but he drove over the bridge into Columbia before pulling over around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities say the car accelerated as the officers first approached. The driver then ran into the woods and fired at the officers. They returned fire.
The two officers and the driver were all hit. The driver’s condition was not released.
The names and races of the officers and the driver were not released.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.
