CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two police officers have been shot in western Pennsylvania, and the search is underway for a suspect.
The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. Thursday in Canonsburg, 20 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.
Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome tells radio station WJPA two officers were shot, but the he did not know their conditions. Their names have not been released.
One officer was taken to a hospital in Canonsburg and the other was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.
Officials have not released details about what led to the shootings.
