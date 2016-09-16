FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two police officers have been shot and wounded while answering a reported suicide at a house in Fort Worth, Texas.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Fort Worth police spokesman Sgt. Marc Povero said officers arriving at the house found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
The officers were told a witness was in a backyard shed. Povero said the officers were shot after opening the shed door. Police returned fire.
EMS spokesman Matt Zavadsky says the officers’ wounds didn’t appear to be life-threatening. However, Povero says one officer is in critical condition after being shot in the “upper torso and extremities.” The other officer was saved from serious injury by body armor.
Povero says the shooter’s fate is still unknown.
This story has been updated to correct spelling of EMS spokesman’s name to Matt, instead of Mat.
