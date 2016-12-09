CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers who were recorded on video while beating an ex-convict at a restaurant in 2006 while off-duty have resigned instead of facing the prospect of being fired.
The Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times report the department says Officers Jason Orsa and Brian Murphy resigned effective Dec. 1.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration released security surveillance videos in August under the Freedom of Information Act. The videos show Murphy jumping up from his table with his gun drawn at Obed DeLeon and ramming DeLeon into a wall.
According to the videos and court records, Orsa joined Murphy and Murphy’s friend in repeatedly punching and kicking DeLeon.
The officers’ discipline case has been in the courts for years. The Illinois Supreme Court recently denied an appeal of their dismissals.
