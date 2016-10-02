LONG BEACH, Miss. (AP) — A coastal Mississippi police chief says he has put two officers on paid administrative leave after the death of a 3-year-old girl who was left alone in a parked car.

Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell tells WLOX-TV (http://bit.ly/2dHOlWC ) that the officers are the child’s mother and a male officer.

He says he has talked with the man, but the mother was too distraught to talk with him Saturday.

Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk says he hopes to have autopsy results early this week from the state crime lab in Jackson.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam tells The Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2dhxO9w ) that the car’s engine was running when the girl was found between noon and 1 p.m. Friday.