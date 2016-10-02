GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A university in North Carolina has announced via social media that two of its students are dead after a campus-area shooting.
North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro said on its Facebook page that Greensboro Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday and found two injured students at the scene. Both victims died Sunday morning.
They were identified as Alisia Dieudonne, a sophomore computer science major from Homewood, Illinois; and Ahmad Campbell, a junior agriculture and environmental systems major from Kittrell, North Carolina.
The university said on its Facebook page that its Office of Counseling Services would be open Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for students seeking counseling services.
Most Read Stories
- Marijuana labs spawn lethal explosions across the country
- Get your own water, Oregon timber firm tells California town
- Washington shows the nation it has arrived with rout of No. 7 Stanford | Matt Calkins
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' dismantling of Stanford
- No. 10 Huskies rout No. 7 Stanford 44-6
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.