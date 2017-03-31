CHICAGO (AP) — Police say two people have died in a drive-by shooting in the same Chicago neighborhood where separate shootings several hours earlier left five people dead, including a pregnant woman.
The latest shooting happened late Thursday when a vehicle pulled alongside a van in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police say a man and woman were shot and the van crashed.
On Thursday afternoon, police say four people were fatally shot in or near a restaurant after a man approached and opened fire. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter late Thursday that the shooting was likely a gang-related retaliation and detectives are making “good progress.”
Earlier, the body of a 26-year-old woman who was four months pregnant was discovered in a home. She had a gunshot wound to the head.
