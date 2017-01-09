MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say threats have targeted two Jewish community centers in the Miami area.
Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said Monday the Miami Beach Jewish Community center received a bomb threat, but investigators found no explosives.
According to The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2janCAF ), Miami-Dade Fire Rescue evacuated 450 children and 70 adults from the Alper Jewish Community Center.
Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said no explosion had occurred and the center’s staff evacuated all its buildings after receiving a threatening call. The police department’s bomb squad was conducting a security sweep at the center.
Last week, two Jewish centers in central Florida were evacuated following separate bomb threats. No explosives were found at either location.
