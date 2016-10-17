NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two men charged in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey college student during a burglary at his fraternity house have pleaded not guilty to felony murder and other charges.

Nineteen-year-old Irvington resident Nafee Cotman and 22-year-old Newark resident Taquan Harris entered their pleas during a court hearing Monday. Harris unsuccessfully sought to replace his public defender during the hearing, telling the judge “he ain’t got my best interests at heart.”

The men remained jailed on $1 million bail each. They also face murder, robbery, burglary and weapons charges.

The charges against them stem from the May 2 death of New Jersey Institute of Technology student Joseph Micalizzi, a 23-year-old Freehold resident killed at the Tau Kappa Epsilon house. Micalizzi was a mechanical engineering major.