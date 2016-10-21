PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two former students at an Alabama university have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman during a spring break attack in Panama City Beach.
The News Herald (https://goo.gl/rBxdko ) reports that 23-year-old Ryan Austin Calhoun and 23-year-old Delonte Martistee were sentenced Friday. They were convicted last month of sexual battery by multiple perpetrators. Besides prison time, both men have been designated as sex offenders.
During the trial, jurors watched several versions of a video that showed the victim lying on a beach chair while the two former Troy University students fondled her.
The March 2015 attack, along with several other incidents that year, led to a slew of new spring break-related laws.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- Petition seeks recall of Wonder Woman as U.N. ambassador
- The great debate: Did Trump say ‘bigly’ or ‘big league’? (Poll) WATCH
- Seahawks Richard Sherman thinks NFL intentionally edited highlight video of Atlanta's final play WATCH
- Port Angeles woman accused of sexual contact with boy, dog
___
Information from: The (Panama City, Fla.) News Herald, http://www.newsherald.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.