PONCA CITY, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says two men have been fatally shot by law officers in separate incidents.
The OSBI says Ponca City officers confronted 31-year-old Ian Shea King as he assaulting a delivery man with a machete, which was previously said to be a tire iron. The OSBI says officers shot the man when he threatened them with the weapon.
In the other shooting, the OSBI says 25-year-old Colton Caloway was pulled over by an Elk City officer Wednesday, then ran into a Burns Flat neighborhood. Investigators say he tried to force his way inside a home, then turned toward the officer with a gun in his hand and the officer shot him. The OSBI initially spelled his name Calloway.
The officers involved haven’t been identified.
This story has been corrected to change the spelling of Caloway.
