HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to 35 years in prison for terrorizing a group of Jewish communities in New Jersey.
Anthony Graziano and Aakash Dalal were sentenced on Friday after they were convicted last year of terrorism charges.
Prosecutors say they firebombed two synagogues, threw a Molotov cocktail into the home of a rabbi and also spray painted anti-Semitic graffiti at two other synagogues.
The attack in Rutherford ignited a fire in the bedroom of a rabbi’s residence. The rabbi, his wife, five children and his parents were sleeping at the time.
They faced up to life in prison in the case that was the first to employ a state anti-terrorism statute.