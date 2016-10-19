NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say two men have been indicted on assault charges in connection with an explosion at a marijuana grow house in the Bronx that killed a fire battalion chief.

Thirty-two-year-old Garivaldi Castillo, of Manhattan, and 34-year-old Julio Salcedo, of the Bronx, were arraigned Wednesday. They also were charged with marijuana possession.

Messages left with their attorneys were not immediately returned.

Michael Fahy, a 17-year fire department veteran, died in late September after being hit by debris from the explosion while responding to a report of a gas leak at the house.

Authorities say the two men were growing marijuana. They said investigators at the scene found numerous marijuana plants, as well as heaters, fertilizers, and tanks of helium.

If convicted, the two face up to 25 years in prison.