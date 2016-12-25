VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Two Libyan men have been arraigned in a Maltese court on charges of hijacking a domestic Libyan flight to the Mediterranean island of Malta.
Defendants Moussa Saha and Ahmed Ali each entered pleas of innocent and wore bulletproof vests in their appearance Sunday. They face up to life in prison.
The hours-long hijacking standoff Friday at Valletta airport ended peacefully after negotiations. Those on board the hijacked Afriqiyah Airways plane returned to Libya on a different plane Saturday.
Other charges include possession of imitation weapons, using violence against a person on a flight, holding people against their will, making threats of violence and attempting to cause financial or economic instability to a government.
Most Read Stories
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Seahawks' Tyler Lockett is lost for the season with leg injury that will require surgery
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
- British singer George Michael dies at age 53 VIEW
Afriqiyah Airways said the hijackers wanted to go to Rome but ended up in Malta due to fuel limitations.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.