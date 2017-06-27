LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Two Amur leopard cubs have made their public debut at the zoo in the German city of Leipzig. Now the search is on for their names.
Mother Mia kept a close eye Tuesday on her two sons, who were born April 22 and now weigh more than 4 kilos (8.8 pounds) each.
The zoo says it has received some 1,700 name suggestions for the cubs. It is offering online voters a choice of five pairs of names: Xanto and Tikhon; Amgun and Amasar; Akeno and Zivon; Marik and Majak; and Yerik and Yasuo.
Voting is open until July 5.
