RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after their twin-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in southern New Mexico.
State Police spokesman Carl Christiansen says the crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the airport in Ruidoso, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northeast of El Paso, Texas.
A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration says the Beechcraft King Air was en route to Abilene, Texas.
Christiansen identified the pilot as 39-year-old Justin King and the second victim as King’s 13-year-old child. It wasn’t immediately clear where they resided.
The cause of the wreck is not clear. The FAA says the plane burned upon impact.
The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.