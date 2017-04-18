EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in a plane crash near a small Connecticut airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft crashed in the woods shortly after taking off from privately-owned Skylark Airport in East Windsor. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The names of the two people who died have not been released.
The FAA is investigating the crash of the Luscombe 8A aircraft and will determine its cause.
