LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says a motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 405 in Orange County caused a fiery crash that killed him and another driver.

The CHP says the collision happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday in northbound lanes near Costa Mesa.

A 29-year-old man driving a 2001 Ford was heading south in northbound lanes when he collided with a 2004 Ford driven by a 36-year-old man.

Both men died at the scene. Northbound lanes were closed for several hours as the CHP investigated.