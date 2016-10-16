LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Two people have been killed in a small plane crash in Ohio.
The plane went down Sunday evening in a heavily wooded area of Warren County near YMCA Camp Kern in Turtlecreek Township.
Authorities have not released the names of the victims.
It’s unclear what led to the crash.
Most Read Stories
- Live storm updates: Strongest winds pass Seattle area, weather service says WATCH
- The story behind Kristofferson's iconic 'Me and Bobby McGee'
- Western Washington windstorm weaker than predicted
- How a super typhoon got sucked into a jet stream and spawned the storm that’s barreling right for us
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington VIEW
The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2dlpzpZ ) reports officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were headed to the scene late Sunday night.
No other information was immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.