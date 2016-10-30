NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Two people have been killed in an overnight shooting at a Halloween party in Newburgh, about 70 miles north of New York City. Several other people were injured.

The Newburgh Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday inside an apartment building.

Authorities are looking for a suspect or suspects, who fled the scene.

The names of the deceased victims have not been released.

Media reports a large crowd was drawn to the party and at least one of the victims was 18.