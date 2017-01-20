BEIJING (AP) — At least two people were killed and 10 others are missing after a hotel in central China was buried in a landslide, the local government reported Saturday.
Crews were working to dig out those trapped in the Mirage Hotel that was struck by the disaster around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the government of Nanzhang county in Hunan province said.
Three people were rescued and recovering in a hospital, the county government said in a news release.
The official Xinhua News Agency said 3,000 cubic meters (106,000 cubic feet) of debris tumbled down a slope behind the three-story hotel. It said the cause of the collapse is under investigation.
Xinhua said rescuers pulled five survivors from the debris, two of whom died in a hospital.
Hilly and densely populated Hunan is frequently struck by landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.
