ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Jewish centers in central Florida were evacuated following separate bomb threats, though no explosives were found at either location.

The Orlando Sentinel (https://goo.gl/PSzrCc ) reports that Jewish Academy elementary school in Maitland and Chabad of South Orlando were both evacuated Wednesday morning. The first call came to the school, and then the second call came to the other location 10 minutes later. Orange County deputies and Maitland police officers are trying to determine if the calls were related.

Chabad Rabbi Yosef Konikov says about 50 people were evacuated from the building for about an hour, until an Orange County Sheriff’s K-9 unit cleared the building.

Maitland police evacuated the entire campus where the school is located for several hours. That complex includes a community center and Holocaust museum.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/