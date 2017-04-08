COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two convicts each serving a life sentence for killing a mother and her child have been charged with murder in the strangulation deaths of four inmates inside a South Carolina prison.

Arrest warrants released early Saturday say 35-year-old Denver Simmons and 25-year-old Jacob Philip lured each inmate into a cell at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia on Friday morning.

The warrants say the men worked together to choke all four inmates. Two of the victims were also beaten and stabbed with a broken broomstick.

The warrants gave no reason for the attack or how long the killings took. Prison officials are investigating the attack and have not commented. The warrants say there is video.

It wasn’t known if the inmates had lawyers.