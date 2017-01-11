TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say two people are in custody after firing a gun at several officers in Tampa’s Ybor City neighborhood.
The shooting happened late Tuesday after reports of a car break-in outside a home.
Police tell local news outlets that officers confronted three suspects about a block away. That’s when one of the suspects began shooting at the officers. The suspects fled on foot and the officers didn’t return fire.
A helicopter and K9 unit helped track down two of the suspects. A search continues for the third and an investigation is ongoing.
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Rare ice circle spinning in Middle Fork Snoqualmie River mesmerizes — then breaks apart
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
The names of the suspects in custody haven’t been released.
The race of the officer and the suspects wasn’t immediately available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.