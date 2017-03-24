FRASER, Mich. (AP) — Two homes are being torn down to help clear the way for repairs to a broken sewer line that caused a sinkhole on Christmas Eve in suburban Detroit.
Three houses had to be condemned in Fraser and a major road has been closed. Officials say two of those homes will be demolished starting Friday.
Macomb County Public Works chief Candice Miller says in a statement that “heartfelt sympathies go out to these impacted families.”
Construction crews next week plan to begin to dig a roughly 300-foot-long, 25-foot-wide shaft to allow sewer line repair and replacement.
Work to restore the area is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.
