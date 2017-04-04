WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two South Florida men who authorities say had sought to join the Islamic State extremist group overseas have pleaded guilty in an FBI terrorism sting operation. A third man is set for trial in October.

Court records show 51-year-old Darren Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday to terrorism support conspiracy in West Palm Beach federal court. Last week, 32-year-old Dayne Christian pleaded guilty to a similar conspiracy charge and also being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Set for the October trial is the sting’s main target, 53-year-old Gregory Hubbard.

Investigators say Hubbard sought to travel overseas to fight with Islamic State militants. The other two men along with an FBI informant were accused of assisting him.

Hubbard was arrested in July at Miami International Airport with the FBI informant.