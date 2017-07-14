LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are looking for two men in connection with a robbery and the shooting of two security guards at a shop on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police tell KSNV (http://bit.ly/2sWadkx) that a Sunglass Hut was robbed at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood on Thursday night.

Authorities say the two guards chased a suspect into the parking garage where he pulled out a gun and shot one security guard in the hand and the other in the neck.

The TV station reports that both security guards were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say both suspects got away.