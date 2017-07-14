LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are looking for two men in connection with a robbery and the shooting of two security guards at a shop on the Las Vegas Strip.
Police tell KSNV (http://bit.ly/2sWadkx) that a Sunglass Hut was robbed at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood on Thursday night.
Authorities say the two guards chased a suspect into the parking garage where he pulled out a gun and shot one security guard in the hand and the other in the neck.
The TV station reports that both security guards were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Phthalates found in powdered mac-and-cheese mixes
- Eels from overturned truck slime cars on Oregon highway VIEW
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
- It’s no joke: The right is coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- Panicked brides race to grab dream dresses before Tukwila store closes
Police say both suspects got away.