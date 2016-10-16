FAIRVIEW BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police say two Georgia men were killed when their speedboat crashed on the Potomac River about 60 miles south of the nation’s capital.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources police say the accident happened around noon in front of a restaurant near Fairview Beach, Virginia.
The boat involved in the crash was capable of reaching speeds up to 190 mph. Video of the accident posted on a boating website shows the boat going airborne and flipping end over end. The crash occurred during an event where boats can have their speed clocked by a radar gun.
Police say the boat driver was 49-year-old James Melley of Buford, Georgia, and the throttle man was 61-year-old Garth Tagge of Atlanta.
The Maryland agency is investigating the crash because the Potomac belongs to Maryland.
