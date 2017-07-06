PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Florida police officers fatally shot a man after a car chase.

A Plant City Police Department news release says the chase and shooting occurred early Thursday morning following a 911 call where a man claimed he was being chased by unknown subjects.

Police tracked the mobile phone, and responding officers spotted a speeding car. A chase ended when the driver, 35-year-old Jesus Cervantes, lost control and crashed. As officers surrounded the car, the release says Cervantes ignored officers’ commands and reached for an unknown object. Two officers opened fire, hitting Cervantes several times.

Police spokesman Alfred Van Duyne says investigators believe Cervantes made the initial 911 call. Police wouldn’t say if a weapon was found.

Police say Cervantes was Hispanic, and the two officers involved are white.