SANDY CREEK, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two men fishing on a central New York pond died after falling through the ice.

The Oswego County sheriff’s office says divers recovered the bodies of 64-year-old Arthur A. Connors and 62-year-old Mark J. Pienkowski, both of Baldwinsville, from North Sandy Pond on Monday afternoon. The pair had fallen into the body of water off of Lake Ontario that morning.

The accident is under investigation, but authorities say the ice was as thin as an inch in spots.