NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say two men from Turkey and Syria have been extradited to the United States to face international arms trafficking and drug charges.

New York City prosecutors say the men could face life in prison if convicted of conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S. and other charges.

Authorities say their arrests stemmed from a sting operation carried out by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The men were held for an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court.

They are charged with conspiracy to sell large quantities of military-grade weaponry to individuals they believed were representatives of a Mexican drug trafficking organization.

They were arrested April 14 by Montenegrin authorities and were extradited from Montenegro to New York City on Thursday.

The case developed over the last year.