CLEVELAND (AP) — Two former Ohio policemen accused of beating a defendant in their custody have been indicted on charges including felonious assault, kidnapping and dereliction of duty.
The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County prosecutor’s office says the East Cleveland Police Department fired the officers shortly after the July 24 altercation was reported to their supervisors.
Authorities say the officers followed up on a robbery report and were supposed to be taking two suspects to the police station but diverted to a park after verbal sparring with one of them. Prosecutors allege the officers pulled that man from the squad car and assaulted him, leaving him cut and bruised.
It’s not clear if the officers have attorneys.
Cleveland.com reports one officer had joined the department in October 2014, the other in May 2015.
