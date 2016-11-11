Share story

The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two former aides to New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie convicted in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case have filed for a new trial.

Former deputy chief of staff Bridget Kelly and former bridge authority executive Bill Baroni filed separate motions Friday.

A jury last Friday convicted Kelly and Baroni of fraud, conspiracy and misusing the bridge for improper purposes.

Prosecutors said they engineered traffic jams to retaliate against a Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse Christie in 2013.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Christie wasn’t charged, but testimony during the trial contradicted what he’s said he knew about the scheme. He has continued this week to deny any knowledge.

A third person who had attended high school with Christie and was hired by Baroni pleaded guilty and testified for the government.

The Associated Press