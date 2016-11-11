NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two former aides to New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie convicted in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case have filed for a new trial.

Former deputy chief of staff Bridget Kelly and former bridge authority executive Bill Baroni filed separate motions Friday.

A jury last Friday convicted Kelly and Baroni of fraud, conspiracy and misusing the bridge for improper purposes.

Prosecutors said they engineered traffic jams to retaliate against a Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse Christie in 2013.

Christie wasn’t charged, but testimony during the trial contradicted what he’s said he knew about the scheme. He has continued this week to deny any knowledge.

A third person who had attended high school with Christie and was hired by Baroni pleaded guilty and testified for the government.