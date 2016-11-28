BANDON, Ore. (AP) — Two earthquakes have been recorded off Oregon’s central coast.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Monday the pair of earthquakes struck late Sunday and early Monday.
The first quake was a magnitude 4.9 and was recorded at 7:30 p.m. Pacific about 145 miles west of Coos Bay.
The USGS says it occurred at a depth of just over six miles.
Most Read Stories
- Working-class whites voted for a president who will sap health care, wages | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- Huskies rise two spots to No. 4 in AP Top 25 football poll
- If one-loss Huskies are Pac-12 champs, they merit a berth in 4-team College Football Playoff | Matt Calkins
- Seattle-area holiday lights: Where to see dazzling displays
- Trump assails recount push, claims without evidence that ‘millions’ voted illegally
The second temblor was a magnitude 4.8 and was recorded just after 2 a.m. Pacific on Monday.
The agency says it struck near the first one — about 118 miles west of Coos Bay at a depth of less than 15 miles.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.