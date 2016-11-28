BANDON, Ore. (AP) — Two earthquakes have been recorded off Oregon’s central coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Monday the pair of earthquakes struck late Sunday and early Monday.

The first quake was a magnitude 4.9 and was recorded at 7:30 p.m. Pacific about 145 miles west of Coos Bay.

The USGS says it occurred at a depth of just over six miles.

The second temblor was a magnitude 4.8 and was recorded just after 2 a.m. Pacific on Monday.

The agency says it struck near the first one — about 118 miles west of Coos Bay at a depth of less than 15 miles.