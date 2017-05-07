BOSTON (AP) — Police have identified the two people found dead this weekend inside the penthouse of a Boston luxury condominium building.

The Boston Police Department website identified the victims as 38-year-old Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Richard Field. Media outlets are reporting the two were doctors.

The couple apparently lived at the Macallen Building in South Boston where they were found Friday night by police after authorities say a suspect fired at officers and was shot.

Officers had gone to the building on a report of a man with a gun.

The suspect, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The officers weren’t hurt.

Police say they believe the couple and Teixeira knew each other. Teixeira is to be arraigned Monday. Prosecutors did not know Sunday if he had an attorney.