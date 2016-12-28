PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people are dead after a small plane on a flight from Tennessee crashed in the front yard of a home in central Florida.
Volusia County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant tells local news outlets the plane crashed just before 6 p.m. Tuesday while approaching an airport in Port Orange.
Sheriff Ben Johnson tells reporters it looked like the plane either stalled or came down in a spin. It narrowly missed a house, but no one on the ground was injured.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergan tells news outlets that the Epic LT single-engine craft left Millington Regional Jetport near Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday afternoon.
The identities of the victims haven’t been released.
