ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead, including the suspect, after gunfire erupted at a North Texas sports bar.
The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Zona Caliente sports bar in southern Arlington.
Police Lt. Christopher Cook says the shooter entered the restaurant, got into an argument with an employee and shot and killed the worker. A customer who was armed with a licensed concealed handgun confronted the gunman and shot him dead.
No identities or motive have been released.
Most Read Stories
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Five takeaways from John Schneider's radio appearance: A Kam Chancellor extension? Draft day regrets?
- Nathan Hale players dispute reports about coach Brandon Roy's reported shooting
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.