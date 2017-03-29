ANCHORAGE, Ky. (AP) — Two people killed in an officer-involved shooting in a wealthy Kentucky suburb are suspects in the homicide of an elderly widower in another city 60 miles away.

Investigators from three jurisdictions are still piecing together the series of events Tuesday night that left three dead, including a 74-year-old man stabbed to death in his home in Hardin County, and the two people police believe were responsible for that homicide – a man and a woman later killed in a confrontation with police.

Hardin County Chief Deputy David Lee said police officers in Anchorage, Kentucky, a suburb of Louisville, called his county’s dispatchers around 7 p.m. Tuesday to report a car abandoned near a field.

A deputy was dispatched to check on the registered owner of that car. The deputy peered through the window of the home, where 74-year-old Lewis Hoskinson lives alone since his wife passed away. The deputy saw signs of foul play and called in backup.

“The house was ransacked, everything was in disarray,” Lee said.

The deputies entered and discovered Hoskinson dead. He had been stabbed with a very large knife, Lee said.

Meanwhile, officers with the Anchorage Police Department continued investigating around the stolen car, abandoned near a gravel drive that leads to a field behind the back lawns of stately houses. At some point, they encountered the two suspects who have not yet been identified.

Both suspects were killed in the confrontation.

The two Anchorage police officers involved in the shooting were not injured.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the Anchorage Police Department asked Louisville police to investigate the incident. Police have released few details on the shooting.

Lee said it remains unclear whether the suspects knew Hoskinson, or if anything other than the car was stolen. He said deputies are working with the man’s relatives to piece together what might have happened and what might be missing from his home.

In Anchorage, a half-dozen police cars remained at the shooting scene Wednesday, along with forensic crews who cordoned off the overgrown field behind suburban homes.

The bodies of two white people remained uncovered at the scene. A pile of belongings, including a notebook and a teddy bear, lay near the woman’s feet.

Anchorage, a bedroom community of 2,300 people, is one of Kentucky’s most expensive cities, with a median household income of $160,000, four times higher than the state. Crime is rare. There were no violent crimes reported in 2015, the most recent year of complete statistics published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Anchorage Police Chief H. Dean Hayes referred questions to the Louisville police. He leads a small department that consists of nine other officers.