DUETTE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say two people are dead after their twin-engine plane crashed in the Tampa Bay area.
Manatee County Public Safety Director Bob Smith told the Bradenton Herald (http://bit.ly/2lLglrc ) the crash Saturday sparked a wildfire before emergency responders could reach the wreckage.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren said both victims’ bodies were recovered from a wooded area of northeastern Manatee County. Authorities haven’t released the victims’ names.
Warren said the Hawker Beechcraft BE-60 was registered in California. The plane had departed from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport about a half-hour before a witness called 911 about the crash.
Duette resident David Hayman said he was in his backyard when he saw the plane nose-diving. He said the wreckage was engulfed in flames by the time he could reach it.
